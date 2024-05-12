Chandigarh: 20-yr-old woman fights off cyclist trying to snatch her phone in Sector 45

Snatchers targeted two city residents in the last 24 hours, with one of them managing to foil the bid. The woman, however, managed to apprehend the accused on the spot after he fell from his bicycle. She promptly dialled 112 and handed the accused over to Chandigarh Police. (Getty image)

In the first incident, a 20-year-old woman, identified as Pooja, a resident of Burail, was targeted near the cycle track on the Sector 44/45 dividing road. The complainant told police that a cyclist snatched her mobile phone while she was returning home from work at 9.30 pm on Friday.

The woman, however, managed to apprehend the accused after he fell from his bicycle. She promptly dialled 112 and handed the accused over to the police.

The accused was identified as Parmanand Kumar, 25, a resident of Sector 21-D.

In another incident, Rajesh Kumar, 39, a resident of Sector 52, fell prey to a snatcher.

The complainant was talking on his phone near the Government High School, Sector 52, at 8 pm on Thursday, when two scooter-borne men snatched his mobile phone.

The complainant, who works at CCET College ,Sector 26, reported the incident to the police and an investigation is underway.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving or retaining any stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.