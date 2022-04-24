Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 200 shanties razed during demolition drive
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: 200 shanties razed during demolition drive

The Chandigarh estate office on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Manimajra and Kishangarh areas, during which around 200 shanties were razed
A boy recovers his belongings following the demolition drive in Chandigarh’s Kishangarh area on Saturday. (Sant Arora)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT estate office on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Manimajra and Kishangarh areas, during which around 200 shanties were razed. The teams also demolished walls and illegal shops constructed on agricultural land in these areas.

The teams were led by the sub-divisional magistrate (east) and comprised officials from the revenue department and 150 policemen.

An official said that those who had erected illegal structures were given notices on several occasions, but they did not vacate the area. The drive is likely to continue on Sunday as well.

Meanwhile, the administration did not carry out demolition drive in Colony No. 4 in Industrial Area, where residents were served two days notice to vacate the area, which ended on Saturday. Currently, around 10,000 slum dwellers are estimated to live in the colony.

