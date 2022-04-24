Chandigarh: 200 shanties razed during demolition drive

The UT estate office on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Manimajra and Kishangarh areas, during which around 200 shanties were razed. The teams also demolished walls and illegal shops constructed on agricultural land in these areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teams were led by the sub-divisional magistrate (east) and comprised officials from the revenue department and 150 policemen.

An official said that those who had erected illegal structures were given notices on several occasions, but they did not vacate the area. The drive is likely to continue on Sunday as well.

Meanwhile, the administration did not carry out demolition drive in Colony No. 4 in Industrial Area, where residents were served two days notice to vacate the area, which ended on Saturday. Currently, around 10,000 slum dwellers are estimated to live in the colony.