Chandigarh: 24-year-old ‘gangraped’, two booked

A 24-year-old woman from Rajasthan has accused two men of gangraping her in a Kharar flat after luring her on the pretext of helping her find a job and a rented accommodation.

Officials said an FIR has been registered under Section 70(1) (gangrape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and raids are on to arrest both. (HT File)

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The victim, who has been staying in Chandigarh for the past two years and works at a beauty parlour, mentioned in her complaint to the Sadar Kharar police station that she, along with her elder sister, on May 4 came to Mohali in search of work where one of her acquaintances informed her that that rented accommodation was cheaper in Kharar where jobs could also be found.

On May 6, she went to Kharar where a biker approached her at around 6 pm in Sector 124 and introduced himself as Ashok. He assured of helping her and took her to his flat in Amazon City, Kharar, where another man, identified as Jai Singh, was already present, she stated. According to the complainant, Ashok allegedly offered her a cold drink after which she lost consciousness and the accused gangraped her. She alleged that both kept her confined there against her will. On May 8, she managed to return to her sister.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said an FIR has been registered under Section 70(1) (gangrape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and raids are on to arrest both. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said an FIR has been registered under Section 70(1) (gangrape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and raids are on to arrest both. {{/usCountry}}

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