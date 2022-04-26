Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end
The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee (EFC) set to take it up on April 29.
All other requisite no-objection certificates (NOC) from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. Only the final go-ahead from the committee is left.
The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.
“All line agencies have accorded no-objection to the project note circulated by the Union ministry of home affairs. The clearances came after MC responded to all clarifications,” said an MC official.
Since last year, MC had stepped up its efforts to get all clearances to the project with senior MC officials, including the commissioner, actively pursuing the city’s case with different ministries and agencies in Delhi.
Agence Française de Développement (AFD), a French donor agency, is going to provide ₹413 crore for the project in the form of loan, which is to be repaid in 15 years.
In addition to it, the European Union is also giving a grant of ₹98 crore for the project. This is the first time in the northern region of the country that any city has received this much financial assistance from a foreign agency for any project.
After the Union government’s approval, an MoU will be signed between the Chandigarh MC and the donor agencies, which is expected next month.
The foundation stone for the pilot project in Manimajra was laid by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on November 14 last year.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board to auction unsold leasehold commercial units as freehold
Having secured the go-ahead from the UT administration, the Chandigarh Housing Board will now auction all its unsold leasehold commercial properties, including the larger plots in Chandigarh IT Park, as freehold. A review meeting on these issues was held here on Monday. All commercial properties built by CHB on the land parcels allotted by the administration on leasehold basis may also be sold on freehold basis after approval from the UT administrator.
-
Family of Mohali man killed by BMW awarded ₹22.69 lakh relief
The family of a 31-year-old man, who was struck and killed by a BMW car near Chandigarh International Airport in September 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹22.69 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. On September 18, 2018, The victim, Narinder Singh and one Balvinder Singh were standing on the footpath near the airport parking while waiting for customers. Meanwhile, a BMW car, being driven by Rajeev Garg of Panchkula, rammed into both men.
-
Vikramjit Middukhera murder accused now in Mohali police custody
The three assailants, arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera by the Delhi Police on March 29, were brought from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Mohali on production warrant on Monday. They were produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand. They were given shelter by a Punjabi singer's manager, who remains at large.
-
Mohali: Constable’s fake naka spree cut short by passer-by’s video
An alert passer-by's video of The constable, Harpreet Singh taking a ₹200 bribe from a commuter has landed a constable, who had been extracting money from unsuspecting people through fake nakas, in police net. The constable, Harpreet Singh, is posted with the Mohali Police Control Room, and lives at Modern Valley Society in Khanpur, Kharar. On catching a cab driver without documents, he demanded a ₹200 bribe to let him off.
-
Bhagwant Mann meets Union power minister, seeks uninterrupted supply for paddy season
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Union power minister RK Singh to ensure uninterrupted and regular supply to Punjab during the upcoming paddy season. He also apprised the minister that the Punjab government is making efforts to bring the farmers out of the wheat and paddy cycle. Meanwhile, the Union minister assured Mann that the Centre will sympathetically consider the genuine demands of the state government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics