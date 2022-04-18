Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | 25-year-old dies as motorcycle crashes into pole in Sector 39
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | 25-year-old dies as motorcycle crashes into pole in Sector 39

The 25-year-old was returning from a friend’s birthday party and was allegedly under the influence of liquor when his motorcycle crashes into pole in Sector 39
Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 39 police station after a 25-year-old died in a motorcycle crash. (HT File)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 25-year-old man was killed after his bike crashed into a pole near the Sector 39 police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

As per the police, Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali, was driving back home from a friend’s birthday party when the mishap took place. He was allegedly speeding and lost control over the bike, resulting in the crash. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

Officials said no helmet has been recovered from the spot and it is suspected that he was under the influence of liquor at the time. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 39 police station. Pratap used to work as a tailor as per the police.

This is the second such instance of a motorcyclist crashing into an electric pole and dying this week. Earlier, 19-year-old Rahul had crashed into a pole near Shastri Nagar lightpoint on Thursday night, however, he had been wearing a helmet as per the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP