Chandigarh: 25-year-old held with countrymade weapon

The operations cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a Sector 38 resident with a country made weapon and two live cartridges. The accused has been identified as Mohit Mahajan, 25. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Purse stolen from Sector-22 market

A woman reported the theft of her purse from the Sector 22 market on July 10. She told the police that her purse contained ₹10,000 in cash, her mobile phone and a bracelet. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station on Wednesday.

Phone stolen from Khuda Lahora house

Thotshosing Chiphang of Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh, reported that an unknown person stole his sister’s mobile phone from his house on July 13. A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 454 (house-trespass) of the IPC was registered at the Sarangpur police station.

Programme on cleanliness held at PU

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The population research centre (PRC) Panjab University (PU) in collaboration with boys’ hostel number 5 organised a Swachhta Pakhwada (cleanliness initiative). The event was sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Chandigarh. JS Sehrawat, hostel warden, highlighted the importance of cleanliness.

Poster presentation held at PU

A poster presentation competition was organised for the final-year MSc students of Panjab University’s department of chemistry on Thursday. The students exhibited their thesis in the form of posters on pin boards for technology showcasing. The posters were evaluated by the faculty department of chemistry for different branches i.e. organic, inorganic and physical.

MBD Group holds CSR activities to mark 77th founders day

MBD Group celebrated its 77th founder’s day on Thursday by organising a series of CSR activities. Plantation drives were conducted across different locations, movie shows were arranged and libraries were set up for underprivileged children; and ration was distributed and a special lunch was organised at old age homes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sector 28 man duped of ₹4.83 lakh

A fraudster duped a resident of Sector 28 of ₹4.83 lakh on the pretext of providing him with VIP mobile numbers. The complainant, Harish Goyal, said based on the accused’s assurances, he deposited the money on July 2 and 4. But he neither got the special phone number nor was his money registered. Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused.

Meeting held to discuss relocation of marble dealers

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Thursday regrading relocation of dealers whose shops were razed during demolition drives at the marble markets in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. The Marble Traders Welfare Association has filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the demolition drive. In pursuance of HC’s directions, The UT department of urban planning has made plans to shift the dealers to another location. The plans were discussed in detail at the meeting and suggestion of the dealers were taken.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rising theft cases: Sec-13 MHC residents’ body meets police

Amid rising theft cases, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Sector 13,organised a joint meeting with the police. More than 75 residents from categories 1 to 4 and duplex houses participated in the meeting with the station house officer of the Manimajra police station, inspector Jaspal Singh, and MHC beat box personnel. Colonel Gursewak Singh (retired) , president of the MHC RWA, said the meeting was a follow-up to a recent letter written to the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP), requesting him to increase police patrolling in the area to control spurt in thefts.

Chandigarh industrialist Ashok Khanna nominated on board of trade by Union ministry of commerce and industry

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chairman and managing director of Khanna Watches Limited, Ashok Khanna, who is also the former president of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been nominated non-official member on the board of trade constituted by directorate general of foreign trade, Union ministry of commerce and industry. The terms of reference for non-official members of the board include providing a platform to state governments and UTs to articulate state-oriented perspectives on trade policy; to act as facilitators in implementation of district export hub events and provide a platform to the Centre to apprise state governments and UTs of international developments affecting India’s trade potential and opportunities.