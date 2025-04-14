Chandigarh: 25-year-old man found dead near Nayagaon

Body of 25-year-old man was found under a water tank at Rajendra Park near Nayagaon, said police. Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth may have fallen from a tank structure inside the park near Nayagaon, leading to his death. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Mandal, 25, of Nayagaon, they added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth may have fallen from a tank structure inside the park, leading to his death. During the postmortem examination, injuries were found on his head, along with a fractured leg and other wounds on various parts of the body, raising suspicion about the nature of the incident.

According to police, the youth had been missing from home for the past two days. On Sunday, a passerby spotted his body lying in the park and informed the police.

An investigation into the cause and circumstances surrounding the death is currently underway, police further informed.