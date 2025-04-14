Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 25-year-old man found dead near Nayagaon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 14, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth may have fallen from a tank structure inside the park near Nayagaon, leading to his death

Body of 25-year-old man was found under a water tank at Rajendra Park near Nayagaon, said police.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth may have fallen from a tank structure inside the park near Nayagaon, leading to his death. (HT Photo)
Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth may have fallen from a tank structure inside the park near Nayagaon, leading to his death. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Mandal, 25, of Nayagaon, they added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth may have fallen from a tank structure inside the park, leading to his death. During the postmortem examination, injuries were found on his head, along with a fractured leg and other wounds on various parts of the body, raising suspicion about the nature of the incident.

According to police, the youth had been missing from home for the past two days. On Sunday, a passerby spotted his body lying in the park and informed the police.

An investigation into the cause and circumstances surrounding the death is currently underway, police further informed.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 25-year-old man found dead near Nayagaon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On