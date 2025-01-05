Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 28-year-old food delivery man killed in hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 05, 2025 07:58 AM IST

According to Sanjeev Thakur, an eyewitness and a resident of Sector 41-D, Chandigarh, the bus driver hit the motorcyclist, paused momentarily to assess the scene, and then fled with the vehicle

A speeding bus heading towards Sector 55 fatally struck a 28-year-old Zomato delivery executive who had stopped near the Sector 40/41/54/55 roundabout on Thursday night.

This is the fourth fatal accident in Chandigarh since the beginning of the year. (HT Photo)
This is the fourth fatal accident in Chandigarh since the beginning of the year. (HT Photo)

This is the fourth fatal accident in the city since the beginning of the year.

The victim has been identified as Dimple Singh, a resident of Sector 70, Mohali.

According to Sanjeev Thakur, an eyewitness and a resident of Sector 41-D, the bus driver hit the motorcyclist, paused momentarily to assess the scene, and then fled with the vehicle. Thakur, who immediately called emergency services, moved the injured rider to the roadside with the help of bystanders.

Within minutes, a PCR vehicle arrived and rushed the victim to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for advanced care. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

An FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the bus driver.

On January 1, a 20-year-old man lost his life and another sustained injury after their bike skidded at the Old Airport Light Point. On January 2, a delivery boy died when his bike crashed into a signboard on the Sector 17/18 dividing road amid dense fog. On January 3, a 10-year-old boy was killed, and his father injured after the BMW they were travelling in collided with a tree near the Airport Light Point on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur road late Thursday night.

Follow Us On