Chandigarh: 3°C rise in day temperatures, fog to persist, says IMD

The city recorded a 3°C rise in day temperatures on Thursday, even as dense morning fog continued to impact visibility. Commuters on their way during foggy weather on Thursday afternoon in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature increased from 13°C on Wednesday to 16.1°C on Thursday, which is normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature remained unchanged at 7.6°C, one degree above normal.

Visibility dropped to 1,500 metres early morning before improving to 2,000 metres by 11.30 am.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said foggy conditions are likely to continue, with morning fog dissipating by afternoon.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 13°C and 14°C, while the minimum will hover between 6°C and 7°C.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 179, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Panchkula recorded a moderate AQI of 161, while Delhi’s AQI stood at 280.

Vande Bharat among several trains delayed

The fog also disrupted rail services with long-distance trains remaining the worst hit. The Unchahar Express (14217), rescheduled from Prayagraj, reached Chandigarh over three hours late. The Tata Jammu Tawi Express (18101) was running an hour and 13 minutes late and is now expected to reach on Friday evening. The Netaji Express (12311) was tracking a delay of 33 minutes, with its arrival pushed to Friday noon. Among the shorter-route trains, the Lucknow-Chandigarh Express (12231) reached 49 minutes late in the morning, while the Vande Bharat Express (22448) arrived 29 minutes behind schedule at noon.