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Chandigarh: 3 gangsters held after encounter at ISBT 43

According to the police, five shots were fired. While the accused reported no injuries, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the operations cell escaped a bullet injury due to his bulletproof armour

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Three gangsters with ties to foreign-based handlers Doni Bal and Mohabbat Randhawa were arrested by the operations cell of the Chandigarh Police after a late-night shootout on Monday near the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43, police said.

Police said they also provided weapons to other shooters under the direction of Doni Bal, Shaganpreet, and Mohabbat Randhawa. (HT Photo)

According to the police, five shots were fired. While the accused reported no injuries, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the operations cell escaped a bullet injury due to his bulletproof armour.

The three accused—Ajay Pal Singh, 24, and Jobanpreet Singh, 18, both of Tarn Taran, and Prabhjot Singh, 19, of Gurdaspur—were arrested with sophisticated automatic weapons, including a Glock and a Zigana pistol. Police said five live cartridges were also recovered.

Police said the accused were in the city to commit an offence and were near ISBT to snatch a vehicle for this purpose. However, police laid a trap, and the accused surrendered. A total of five shots were fired—three by the accused and two by the police—but no major injuries were reported.

“They also provided weapons to other shooters under the direction of Doni Bal, Shaganpreet, and Mohabbat Randhawa,” police added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 3 gangsters held after encounter at ISBT 43
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 3 gangsters held after encounter at ISBT 43
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