Chandigarh: 3 gangsters held after encounter at ISBT 43

Three gangsters with ties to foreign-based handlers Doni Bal and Mohabbat Randhawa were arrested by the operations cell of the Chandigarh Police after a late-night shootout on Monday near the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43, police said.

Police said they also provided weapons to other shooters under the direction of Doni Bal, Shaganpreet, and Mohabbat Randhawa. (HT Photo)

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According to the police, five shots were fired. While the accused reported no injuries, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the operations cell escaped a bullet injury due to his bulletproof armour.

The three accused—Ajay Pal Singh, 24, and Jobanpreet Singh, 18, both of Tarn Taran, and Prabhjot Singh, 19, of Gurdaspur—were arrested with sophisticated automatic weapons, including a Glock and a Zigana pistol. Police said five live cartridges were also recovered.

Police said the accused were in the city to commit an offence and were near ISBT to snatch a vehicle for this purpose. However, police laid a trap, and the accused surrendered. A total of five shots were fired—three by the accused and two by the police—but no major injuries were reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Police interrogation revealed they were in contact with gangsters Mohabbat Randhawa and Doni Bal through encrypted messaging apps. “On the directions of these foreign-based gangsters, they committed the murder of gangster Gurpreet, alias Gopi Nijjar, the last witness in the murder case of gangster Sukha Kahlwan in Kapurthala on April 30 2026. The Doni Bal gang claimed responsibility for the killing on social media,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police interrogation revealed they were in contact with gangsters Mohabbat Randhawa and Doni Bal through encrypted messaging apps. “On the directions of these foreign-based gangsters, they committed the murder of gangster Gurpreet, alias Gopi Nijjar, the last witness in the murder case of gangster Sukha Kahlwan in Kapurthala on April 30 2026. The Doni Bal gang claimed responsibility for the killing on social media,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prabhjot and Jobanpreet were the main shooters along with Gourav, alias Gola, who has already been arrested, while Ajay provided weapons to them and was one of the conspirators. They also provided weapons to other shooters under the direction of Doni Bal, Shaganpreet, and Mohabbat Randhawa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prabhjot and Jobanpreet were the main shooters along with Gourav, alias Gola, who has already been arrested, while Ajay provided weapons to them and was one of the conspirators. They also provided weapons to other shooters under the direction of Doni Bal, Shaganpreet, and Mohabbat Randhawa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prabhjot and Jobanpreet were the main shooters along with Gourav, alias Gola, who has already been arrested, while Ajay provided weapons to them and was one of the conspirators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prabhjot and Jobanpreet were the main shooters along with Gourav, alias Gola, who has already been arrested, while Ajay provided weapons to them and was one of the conspirators. {{/usCountry}}

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“They also provided weapons to other shooters under the direction of Doni Bal, Shaganpreet, and Mohabbat Randhawa,” police added.

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