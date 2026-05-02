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Chandigarh: 3 years on, university awaits Punjab govt funds for hostel projects

State government announced ₹48 crore in 2023, ₹40 crore in 2024 and ₹35 crore this year but Panjab University is to receive any funds; scholarship funds are also awaited

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Despite repeated announcements by the Punjab government regarding allotment of funds for construction of hostels, Panjab University hasn’t received any in the past three years.

Vice chancellor Renu Vig hopes that funds will be released this time.

The latest promise came through a sanction letter in January wherein the Punjab government authorised a 10% release of hostel construction funds for PU, but university officials confirmed that their wait is far from over. Vice chancellor Renu Vig said the university has now been informed that 35 crore has been allocated for the hostel projects in the current budget session. “Hopefully, it will be released this session,” she said.

But for the university, the assurance carries the weight of a familiar pattern. The 35-crore allocation is the latest in a series of commitments stretching back around three years, none of which have resulted in funds reaching the university. On August 25, 2023, the Punjab government issued a gazette notification announcing a 48 crore grant for the construction of more hostels on campus. Despite the notification, no money was released for over a year.

In October 2024, PU sought 36.51 crore in pending dues under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme from the Punjab government. Although a sanction letter for the amount had been issued, officials say no funds have been released against it either.

The university has written to the state government numerous times seeking the release of the long-pending dues, including post-matric scholarship payments, hostel funds and arrears.

According to PU officials, Punjab’s contribution to the university’s budget was on the lower side for the financial year 2025-26.

A consultative committee of the central government had fixed the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the Punjab government for funding the deficit of PU in 1976 but it has not been followed to the book since then.

After 2020, Punjab had started direct benefit transfer (DBT) of funds into the accounts of eligible students, to be further paid to PU. However, an audit had found that students had yet to deposit funds to the tune of 13.5 crore to the varsity.

The original promise was made in July 2023, when chief minister Bhagwant Mann and cabinet minister Meet Hayer visited the campus, with the vice chancellor and registrar present at the press conference.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 3 years on, university awaits Punjab govt funds for hostel projects
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 3 years on, university awaits Punjab govt funds for hostel projects
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