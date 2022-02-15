Chandigarh | 4,103 patients treated as PGIMER resumes walk-in OPDs

On the first day of resumption of the walk-in OPD facility, as many as 4,103 people on Monday came in for physical consultation at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s outpatient department.

The hospital’s walk-in registrations had been resumed for patients only for the 8-9 am time slot.

As per hospital authorities, as many as 4,103 patients were physically examined, while an additional 1,346 patients were provided consultation over phone calls.

Patients were seen waiting in long queues at the registration windows of the hospital’s new OPD department to get appointments, where authorities provided face masks and hand sanitizers to patients as well as their attendants. However, social distancing was hardly being maintained at the registration window.

A total of 1,395 people also visited GMSH-16 OPD for physical consultation.

Notably, over 10,000 patients visited PGIMER’s OPDs daily in the pre-pandemic setting. The sudden spike in Covid cases in early January had forced PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 to suspend their walk-in OPD facilities from January 10. Officials said the decision was taken to prevent exposure of comorbid patients to Covid infection.

Though PGIMER was allowing physical consultations after prior appointments, GMCH-32 had opened its OPDs only for obstetrics and radiation and oncology. Similarly, GMSH-16 was running physical OPDs only for obstetrics and paediatrics.