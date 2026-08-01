Chandigarh: 4 city minors die after being swept away during Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar

Four minor boys from the city drowned after being swept away by a strong current in the Ganga during the Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar on Friday evening.

Haridwar officials said the boys had entered the river at a non-designated bathing spot when they were caught in the strong current. (HT File)

The deceased were identified as Shivanshu, 16, Nitish, 16, and Bharat, 16, all residents of Sector 30-B, and Rohit, 17, a resident of Bapudham Colony in Sector 26.

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Haridwar officials said the boys had entered the river at a non-designated bathing spot when they were caught in the strong current. Their bodies were recovered by rescue teams and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Their families have been informed.

According to family members and local residents, around 20 Kanwariyas from Chandigarh had left for Haridwar on Thursday to collect Gangajal. The four boys, who were friends, allegedly jumped into the river to rescue another member of their group who had got stranded in the current, but were themselves swept away.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

Shivanshu, a Class 12 student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, is survived by his parents and a sister. His father sells clothes.

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{{^usCountry}} Bharat was a Class 9 student at Government School, Sector 20. His father had died earlier. He is survived by his mother, an elder brother and a sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharat was a Class 9 student at Government School, Sector 20. His father had died earlier. He is survived by his mother, an elder brother and a sister. {{/usCountry}}

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Rohit, a Class 10 student, is survived by his parents. His father runs a paratha shop.

Nitish had recently passed Class 10 and had enrolled in Class 11. He is survived by his parents and two sisters. His father works as a tailor.

The incident occurred just hours after Haridwar authorities rescued two other Kanwariyas near Har Ki Pauri.