Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 4-day masters badminton tournament to begin today
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: 4-day masters badminton tournament to begin today

Shuttlers Badminton Club under the aegis of Chandigarh Badminton Association will be hosting the four-day Masters All India Badminton Tournament from Thursday at Sector 38 Sports Complex
Around 500 players including ex-Olympians and international players set to take part in the badminton tournament. (Getty Images)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shuttlers Badminton Club under the aegis of Chandigarh Badminton Association will be hosting the four-day Masters All India Badminton Tournament from Thursday at Sector 38 Sports Complex.

Players in the age groups 35+, 40+, 45+,50+,55+, 60+, 65+ and 70+ from all over India will participate in the tournament. “The response has been overwhelming, with more than 1,000 entries and 500 players including ex- Olympians and international players set to take part,” said Surinder Mahajan, secretary of Chandigarh Badminton Association.

“This tournament is one of the biggest in the masters category and to motivate all participants, cash prizes to the tune of 8 lakhs along with trophies and gifts for all have been organised,” added Naithani, secretary of Chandigarh Shuttlers Badminton Club, which has been formed by sports enthusiasts and international badminton players of the city.

Hockey trials tomorrow

Hockey Chandigarh (HC) will hold trials on April 15 (Friday) at 2pm to select a team which will compete in the upcoming 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship to be held in Goa from May 4 to 15. The trials will be held at the Hockey Stadium in Sector 42.

According to HC general secretary Anil Vohra, players born on and after January 1, 2006, and registered with HC can participate in the trials.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP