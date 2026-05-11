...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: 4 held for attacking cops, helping drug suspect flee

Police said the ANTF had received information that Kumar was involved in the sale of drugs. Acting on the tip-off, a team intercepted him near the Sector 26 petrol pump, where he was spotted riding a two-wheeler

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

Four persons, including the mother of a suspected drug peddler, were arrested after members of an anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) were allegedly assaulted during a raid to arrest the man in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony area late Friday evening.

The suspect, Sunil Kumar alias Sunny, 32, managed to escape during the chaos. (HT Photo)

The suspect, Sunil Kumar alias Sunny, 32, managed to escape during the chaos.

Police said the ANTF had received information that Kumar was involved in the sale of drugs. Acting on the tip-off, a team intercepted him near the Sector 26 petrol pump, where he was spotted riding a two-wheeler.

When signalled to stop, Kumar allegedly abandoned his scooter on the road and fled on foot. Police personnel chased and caught him. By then, a crowd gathered and began pelting stones and attacking the officers, police said.

Personnel from the police control room (PCR) were called in, and Kumar was placed in a vehicle to be taken to the Bapu Dham Colony police post. However, his family allegedly chased the vehicle and forced it to stop near Khalsa College, Sector 26. They then tried to pull Kumar out of the vehicle, causing a traffic jam in the area.

 
chandigarh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 4 held for attacking cops, helping drug suspect flee
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 4 held for attacking cops, helping drug suspect flee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.