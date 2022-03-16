Chandigarh: 45-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

A 45-year-old petrol pump employee was mowed down by an unknown vehicle near Matka Chowk on Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as Rama Shanker Prajapati, who worked at Kapoor Petrol Pump in Sector 21. As per the police, he was heading towards Press Light point from Matka Chowk on his two-wheeler around 7:45 am when a rashly driven vehicle ran over him. An eyewitness told the police that the vehicle was speeding but could not confirm the make of the vehicle.

Prajapati was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead and shifted to the mortuary. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 3 police station. Police are scanning closed-circuit television camera footage to identify the accused.

72-year-old woman killed in Lalru road mishap

Mohali A 72-year-old woman was killed on Monday evening after getting hit by a motorcyclist while trying to board a bus at a stop in Lalru.

The deceased, identified as Raj Rani, 72, was a resident of Gulabgarh road, Dera Bassi. Investigating officer Jagtar Singh said the incident took place at around 7pm on Monday, when the victim was on her way back to Dera Bassi from Lalru along with her daughter-in-law. A motorcyclist hit her while she was trying to board the bus. She suffered injuries and was rushed to civil hospital in Lalru, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The motorcyclist, identified as Ravi Kant, also suffered injuries and was admitted at the civil hospital in Dera Bassi. A case under section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the motorcyclist at the Lalru police station.