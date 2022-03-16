Chandigarh: 45-year-old man killed in hit-and-run
A 45-year-old petrol pump employee was mowed down by an unknown vehicle near Matka Chowk on Tuesday morning.
The victim was identified as Rama Shanker Prajapati, who worked at Kapoor Petrol Pump in Sector 21. As per the police, he was heading towards Press Light point from Matka Chowk on his two-wheeler around 7:45 am when a rashly driven vehicle ran over him. An eyewitness told the police that the vehicle was speeding but could not confirm the make of the vehicle.
Prajapati was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead and shifted to the mortuary. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 3 police station. Police are scanning closed-circuit television camera footage to identify the accused.
72-year-old woman killed in Lalru road mishap
The deceased, identified as Raj Rani, 72, was a resident of Gulabgarh road, Dera Bassi. Investigating officer Jagtar Singh said the incident took place at around 7pm on Monday, when the victim was on her way back to Dera Bassi from Lalru along with her daughter-in-law. A motorcyclist hit her while she was trying to board the bus. She suffered injuries and was rushed to civil hospital in Lalru, where she was declared dead on arrival.
The motorcyclist, identified as Ravi Kant, also suffered injuries and was admitted at the civil hospital in Dera Bassi. A case under section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the motorcyclist at the Lalru police station.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
