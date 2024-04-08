Chandigarh: 55-year-old man run over by crane

In yet another hit-and-run case in the city, a crane ran over a 55-year-old man at Vikas Nagar on Saturday night. The victim was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where the doctors declared him dead. (HT)

As per police officials, the complainant, Sonu Kumar of Mauli Jagran, alleged that an unidentified driver of a crane hit his uncle, Rajinder Kumar, at the Hallomajra/Vikas Nagar light point on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where the doctors declared him dead. The crane driver meanwhile fled the scene with the vehicle. Police have launched a manhunt to trace and nab the absconding driver.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding driver at the Mauli Jagran police station.