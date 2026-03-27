Chandigarh: ₹5,000 snatched near Khuda Lahora wine shop

Two youths snatched ₹5,000 in cash from a 47-year-old man near Khuda Lahora on Wednesday afternoon. Police registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sarangpur police station. (HT Photo)

According to police, the complainant, Rakesh Kumar, who lives near Pump House, PGIMER, earns a living by selling water bottles on a cart outside PGIMER Gate Number 1.

Kumar reported that he had gone to a wine shop in Khuda Lahora in an auto to purchase liquor around 2.30 pm.

After making the purchase, while crossing the road, two boys allegedly approached him from behind and snatched ₹5,000 in cash and his Aadhaar card from his back pocket, before fleeing the spot. The victim attempted to chase the accused, but they managed to escape. He stated that he would be able to identify the snatchers if produced before him.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sarangpur police station against the unidentified accused.