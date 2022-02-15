Chandigarh: 62% govt school teachers on deputation have overstayed tenure, reveals RTI reply

Around 62% government school teachers who are on deputation in Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana have overstayed their tenure as per the reply to an RTI filed by members of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT Chandigarh, and UT Cadre Educational Employees Union.

As per the information, there are total 629 teachers on deputation in the city from these states, out of which 390 have overstayed. This includes 78% of total lecturers, 58% TGT teachers and 61% JBT teachers. Teachers are brought on a three-year deputation period which can be extended to five years.

President of the UT Cadre Educational Employees Union Swarnjit Singh Kamboj said, “It is strange how some teachers have been on deputation since the early 2000s and still haven’t gone back. The matter needs to be probed and action must be taken against those at fault.”

Meanwhile, UT director of school education Palika Arora, said, “We are aware of the matter and I have asked the UT district education officer (DEO) to compile a list of all teachers who have been on deputation for over three years. The information will be sent to the UT department of personnel to take action.”

This issue comes after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg had received a proposal to extend the deputation period of 112 doctors for one year. It was found that 72 doctors were on deputation for more than seven years. To gradually overcome this, the health department has decided to grant extension in the period of deputation and repatriation of 112 doctors in a phased manner.