Chandigarh: 8% salary hike okayed for outsourced staff

The UT administration on Tuesday approved an average hike of around 8% in minimum wages for outsourced and contingent employees across departments, notifying the revised deputy commissioner (DC) rates for the 2026–27 financial year. It will benefit over 20,000 workers in Chandigarh.

The rates are minimum wages for 8-hour duty. (HT File)

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DC rate salaries are minimum wages for contractual or outsourced employees decided by the authorities from time to time. Under the revision announced by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, the minimum monthly salary for several categories of workers — including attendants, chowkidars, beldars, cook-cum-helpers, classroom cleaners, bus cleaners, field attendants, washermen, dog catchers and dressers — has been increased from ₹22,680 to ₹24,494. Similarly, clerical staff will now receive ₹32,701, up from ₹30,850, while the wages of firemen, road inspectors and security guards have been raised from ₹29,613 to ₹31,982. Last year, a 5% increase in DC rates was approved.

The administration also announced an additional 2% increment on basic wages for outsourced employees who have completed five years of continuous service without break as of March 31, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Who it applies to {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who it applies to {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The revised DC rates apply to contingent and outsourced employees staff across UT administration departments, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies in Chandigarh. However, the central government, Punjab, Haryana and other offices located in Chandigarh can choose whether to adopt these rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revised DC rates apply to contingent and outsourced employees staff across UT administration departments, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies in Chandigarh. However, the central government, Punjab, Haryana and other offices located in Chandigarh can choose whether to adopt these rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rates are minimum wages for 8-hour duty. Part-time wages will be calculated proportionately. Departments can offer higher wages, perks or facilities depending on job conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rates are minimum wages for 8-hour duty. Part-time wages will be calculated proportionately. Departments can offer higher wages, perks or facilities depending on job conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Posts not covered under the UT Employees Revised Pay Rules, 2023 have been frozen, and no hike has been granted to certain categories due to lack of grade pay clarity. These will be reviewed only upon representations from departments, the administration stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posts not covered under the UT Employees Revised Pay Rules, 2023 have been frozen, and no hike has been granted to certain categories due to lack of grade pay clarity. These will be reviewed only upon representations from departments, the administration stated. {{/usCountry}}

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