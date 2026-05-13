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Chandigarh: 8% salary hike okayed for outsourced staff

The administration also announced an additional 2% increment on basic wages for outsourced employees who have completed five years of continuous service

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The UT administration on Tuesday approved an average hike of around 8% in minimum wages for outsourced and contingent employees across departments, notifying the revised deputy commissioner (DC) rates for the 2026–27 financial year. It will benefit over 20,000 workers in Chandigarh.

The rates are minimum wages for 8-hour duty. (HT File)

DC rate salaries are minimum wages for contractual or outsourced employees decided by the authorities from time to time. Under the revision announced by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, the minimum monthly salary for several categories of workers — including attendants, chowkidars, beldars, cook-cum-helpers, classroom cleaners, bus cleaners, field attendants, washermen, dog catchers and dressers — has been increased from 22,680 to 24,494. Similarly, clerical staff will now receive 32,701, up from 30,850, while the wages of firemen, road inspectors and security guards have been raised from 29,613 to 31,982. Last year, a 5% increase in DC rates was approved.

The administration also announced an additional 2% increment on basic wages for outsourced employees who have completed five years of continuous service without break as of March 31, 2026.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 8% salary hike okayed for outsourced staff
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 8% salary hike okayed for outsourced staff
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