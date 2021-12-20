Chandigarh a reflection of mini-India: Union minister Nityanand Rai

Terming Chandigarh a reflection of mini-India, Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, said the all-round development of this city has made it the home and dream of many communities. The BJP-led municipal corporation has not only given respect, but also tried to provide benefits of government schemes to residents, which had made the city one of the best places to live in, he added.

Rai was campaigning in support of BJP candidates in the city on Sunday, including Devi Singh (ward no. 20) in Behlana, Yogita Vicky Shera (ward no. 19) in Ram Darbar and finally for Jasmanpreet Singh (ward no. 32) in Sector 51.

Rai, in his address, stated that people settled in Chandigarh from across the country have always spread the message of mutual brotherhood. During the Corona period, Chandigarh not only fulfilled the needs of migrants, but people from Delhi also came here for treatment.

Appealing to residents to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the upcoming elections, Rai said that the people of the city should vote for the Saffron Party in the name of development.

Kataria campaigns for 2nd consecutive day

Former Union minister of state for jal shakti and Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria campaigned in the city for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Kataria addressed a series of election rallies in support of Rajesh Kalia (ward no. 26) in Dadumajra, Manoj Sonkar (ward no.7) in Mauli Jagran and Bharat Kumar (ward no. 3) in Sector-52. Kataria said that the BJP has released its manifesto, keeping all sections of society in mind.

He appealed to the voters to ensure that BJP candidates win in the upcoming MC polls to ensure a welfare state rather than again inviting a series of scam and scandals.