Chandigarh: AAP councillor’s husband held for 21-yr-old youth’s murder in Sector 25

Police have arrested the husband of AAP councillor Poonam in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old youth in Sector 25 on late Monday night. The victim’s family and relatives continued to block the Sector-25 intersection in Chandigarh, impeding traffic flow. Accusing the councillor’s husband of conspiring the attack on Ajay, they refused to allow autopsy till he was arrested. They eventually lifted the demonstration. (HT PHOTO)

Invoking Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the councillor’s husband, Sandeep Kumar, 43, police arrested him following two-day protests by relatives of the victim, Ajay.

Earlier on Wednesday, his family and relatives continued to block the Sector-25 intersection, impeding traffic flow. Accusing Sandeep of conspiring the attack on Ajay, they refused to allow autopsy till he was arrested. They eventually lifted the demonstration.

The in-charge of the Sector 24 police post has already been transferred to Police Lines.

As per police, Sandeep runs a cloth shop in Sector 25 and also has investments in liquor business. “It’s a political conspiracy under which our names are being dragged. We have nothing to do with the murder,” said councillor Poonam, talking to HT over phone.

It may be mentioned that in 2020, two men had fired gunshots at Sandeep while he was sitting in his shop, leaving him injured. He had accused the then Sector 24 police post in-charge of organising the attack on him.

The victim, Ajay had left home on his motorcycle on Monday night after receiving a phone call from someone, as per the complaint by his brother Deepak.

Outside, a group of assailants hit Ajay’s bike from behind and opened attack with sharp-edged weapons, iron rods and sticks, before fleeing.

Police had rushed Ajay to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Attributing the attack to personal enmity, police had arrested one of the assailants, Ajay, alias Kallu.

As per police, the victim himself was facing eight criminal cases, including those of murder, assault, burglary, theft, Arms Act, rape and rioting, some dating back to 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, the court on Wednesday sent the only arrested assailant, Ajay, to police custody till December 9. During interrogation, he revealed the hideouts of his three accomplices in Hardoi, Pathankot and Hisar.

They are facing a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.