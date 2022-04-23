Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: AAP demands alternative housing for Colony No. 4 residents before demolition

Residents protesting against the Chandigarh administration’s decision to demolish Colony Number 4. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers along with residents protested against the Chandigarh administration on Friday, a day after it asked the residents of Colony No.4 to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23 through a public announcement.

The administration has decided to move ahead with its plan to demolish the colony and it had in February it has given a three month notice to the residents to vacate the land.Around 10,000 slum-dwellers are estimated to be living in the colony.

AAP Chandigarh president Prem Garg, vice-president Vikram Dhawan, general secretary Vijay Pal Singh, colony cell in-charge Rajinder Hindustani, general secretary Gurdev Yadav and councillors Neha, Prem Lata, Ramchandra Yadav, Jaswinder Kaur, Jasveer Singh and Yogesh Dhingra submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor, which was received by the sub-divisional magistrate.

It was demanded that this colony should not be demolished till these people get permanent houses or some alternative arrangements are made.

AAP has demanded that EWS flats which are lying vacant at many localities in Chandigarh for many years be allotted to the residents of these colonies.

Garg, said, “It is learnt that more than 600 flats are lying vacant in Maloya Colony. At many other places too, flats are lying vacant for many years, leading to wastage of crores of rupees.”

Garg has appealed to the administration that the proposed demolition drive be postponed and this issue should be resolved amicably through discussions with all the stakeholders.

Residents of the colony demanded that the top officials of the administration and deputy commissioner visit the colony personally and try to understand their difficulties so that the appropriate decision can be taken.

