Chandigarh: Accused in cashier murder case try to escape, shot in legs

The two accused in the cashier’s murder at the Sector-11 chemist shop, who were being brought to Chandigarh after their arrest from Jammu on Wednesday, sustained bullet injuries in their legs as they tried to flee custody after the police escort vehicle met with an accident near Dhanas forest area, behind Panjab University, in the early hours of Thursday, police said. A forensics team at the encounter spot near Dhanas forest area behind Panjab University in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pushpendra Kumar, in a press conference later in the day, revealed the accused have been identified as Sunny Mehra, 22, of Samba district and Aryan Sharma, 19, of Rajouri district of Jammu.

According to the official version, the escort vehicle, while entering the city from the Punjab side, met with an accident between 4.30 am and 5 am. Taking advantage of the situation, Mehra allegedly picked up a police personnel’s service weapon and tried to flee. Despite repeated warnings by the police party, he allegedly opened fire on the escort team. Police said the accused fired two rounds, both of which struck the police vehicle behind which the officers had taken cover.

The police party initially fired a warning shot but as the accused allegedly continued to run, the officers were forced to retaliate. In the ensuing exchange of fire, during which the police fired four rounds, Mehra sustained two gunshot injuries in his left leg, while Sharma sustained one wound in his right leg. The driver of the police vehicle also suffered injuries in the accident.

The three injured were rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Police said separate legal proceedings relating to the transit incident have been initiated. A case of murder and Arms Act has already been registered in the chemist shop cashier’s murder.

3rd accused also in net

Later in the day, the third accused in the case, Amit Kumar alias Sharabi, was also arrested by the Samba police in Jammu during a crackdown on a gang allegedly operating under the directions of jailed gangster Rohit Kumar alias Makhan. The gang is suspected to have been involved in extortion and other organised criminal activities in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

During investigation, the Samba Police later found that Kumar was allegedly involved in the cashier’s murder case. While his exact role is not yet clear, police said Mehra was the principal shooter while Sharma rode the motorcycle used in the crime.

The accused had arrived in Chandigarh on a stolen motorcycle bearing a Punjab registration number. After carrying out the murder, they allegedly travelled by bus from Sector 43 inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) to Delhi before proceeding to Jammu by train. Technical evidence and closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera trail had helped police trace them, the IGP said.

Audio message

Gangster Goldy Dhillon, who had earlier claimed responsibility for the cashier’s killing through social media posts, put out another audio message in which he is purportedly

heard warning Chandigarh police against taking any adverse action against Mehra and Sharma, stating that there will be a retaliation if “anything happened to the arrested men”.

Chandigarh police have, however, not confirmed the veracity of the audio. When asked if the voice in the message is that of the Canada-based gangster, Dhillon, the IGP said, “It is under investigation.”