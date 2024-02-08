Chandigarh: Actor Samaira Sandhu state icon for LS polls

The UT election department announced actor Samaira Sandhu as its state icon in programme organised by the UT department of social welfare at the Government College of Education, Sector 20 on Wednesday. Sandhu shared, “It’s a privilege that comes with a profound responsibility as we live in a democratic country where people from different cultures, religions and castes have a special right to cast their vote. As a state icon, I assure to aware the voters of Chandigarh, the need to participate in the upcoming general election in 2024.” (HT Photo)

Chandigarh joint chief electoral officer Sorabh Arora, and Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme nodal officer Palika Arora were present at the event.

The actor hails from Chandigarh, and has featured in films like Dhayam, Bharateeyans and Umran Ch Ki Rakheya.