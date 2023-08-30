Chandigarh admn rolls out Sports Policy with new synthetic athletics track

Amid much fanfare and thrill, the Chandigarh administration, on the occasion of National Sports Day, officially rolled out its Sports Policy along with inauguration of city’s first international-level synthetic athletics track at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. The 400-metre track at the Sector 7 Sports Complex, Chandigarh, has eight lanes. (ht photo)

Constructed in around 10 months at a cost of ₹6.20 crore and approved by the International Athletics Federation (IAF), the 400-metre track has eight lanes. Apart from running events, it is equipped to host events of shot put, long jump, pole vault, hurdles, discus throw and javelin throw.

The launch was attended by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, along with UT adviser Dharam Pal and mayor Anup Gupta, besides with several administration and police officials.

Expressing his delight over the development, Chandigarh-based Ravinder Chaudhary, general secretary of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), said, “It is better to be late than never. The newly laid synthetic track might have been built a bit late, but now it will make Chandigarh an athletics centre of great prominence. National tournaments will be organised often in Chandigarh and local athletes won’t have to move to neighbouring states for facilities. The UT adviser and sports director held several meetings with AFI to seek guidance over the track. The adviser, who himself was an athlete once, fast-tracked the project once he joined the administration.”

On the new Sports Policy, he said, “It will attract more youth to take up sports and put an end to talent exodus.”

The EPDM-certified track is set to host the Indian Grand Prix on September 10 and 11, apart from athletics selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games.

Reacting to the introduction of the UT Sports Policy, Chandigarh’s former ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh, speaking from Dubai, said, “I applaud the efforts of the Chandigarh administration to launch the policy on the occasion of National Sports Day.”

“Our players put in a lot of hard work and sacrifices in their sporting careers. With the assurance of jobs and other benefits, the athletes can put 100% focus on the game. This will be a great motivation for all sportspersons from Chandigarh to continue putting in their best and winning laurels for the country,” said Yuvraj, who recently became father to a newly born daughter.

Sharing his happiness, hockey Olympian Dharamveer Singh, said, “Players need financial help for motivation. Where there is money, there are more players. Cricket is a great example of this. The Sports Policy will promote sports culture right from the school level.”

