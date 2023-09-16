Chandigarh administration, MC officials inspect dilapidated nursing quarters in Sector 15

Following a slew of complaints regarding the deplorable state of nursing quarters at Sector 15, officials of the municipal corporation (MC) and UT administration inspected them on Friday.

Chandigarh administration and MC administration inspected them on Friday. (HT Photo)

Area councillor Saurabh Joshi said the nursing quarters were constructed around five decades ago for the nurses and staff of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Since then, there has been no change in the structure and design of these quarters, most of which are lying vacant.

“I have been receiving a number of complaints from the staff. To look into the matter, MC officials of various departments and officers of UT’s maintenance department were called to inspect the area,” Joshi said.

“The electrical department has been asked to move all electrical equipment lying in the park. Also, requests have been made to the UT administration for repair of toilets, rooms, lobbies, staircases and terraces of all quarters. MC’s public health officers have been asked to mend the sewerage system and informed about the need for road gullies. MC officials were petitioned to pass quick proposals for carpeting the roads and repairing the pavements,” Joshi said.

The residents also complained of irregular garbage collection.

