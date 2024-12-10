Chandigarh administration reconstitutes Police Complaints Authority

Chandigarh administration has reconstituted the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a gap of four years. The PCA serves as an independent body to address the complaints and allegations of “serious misconduct” and abuse of power against police personnel . (HT File photo)

The reconstituted PCA will be headed by justice Kuldip Singh (retd) as the chairman. Former IAS officer Dheera Khandelwal and former IPS officer Amarjot Singh Gill have been appointed as members.

Kuldip is a former Supreme Court judge, while Dheera previously served as the additional chief secretary (ACS) for the environment department in Haryana.

The reconstitution, implemented under Section 54 of the Punjab Police Act, 2007, as extended to Chandigarh, aligns with the directives issued by the ministry of home affairs in various letters dated March 23, 2010, October 22, 2019, and February 21, 2023.

The PCA serves as an independent body to address the complaints and allegations of “serious misconduct” and abuse of power against police personnel . It is tasked with investigating allegations of police excesses, corruption, and failure to register cases, ensuring justice for aggrieved citizens.

It can act suo moto or on complaints received from the victims or any person on their behalf, the National or State Human Rights Commission, the police, or any other source.