Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh administration reconstitutes Police Complaints Authority

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 10, 2024 09:54 AM IST

The reconstituted PCA will be headed by justice Kuldip Singh (retd) as the chairman; former IAS officer Dheera Khandelwal and former IPS officer Amarjot Singh Gill have been appointed as members

Chandigarh administration has reconstituted the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a gap of four years.

The PCA serves as an independent body to address the complaints and allegations of “serious misconduct” and abuse of power against police personnel . (HT File photo)
The PCA serves as an independent body to address the complaints and allegations of “serious misconduct” and abuse of power against police personnel . (HT File photo)

The reconstituted PCA will be headed by justice Kuldip Singh (retd) as the chairman. Former IAS officer Dheera Khandelwal and former IPS officer Amarjot Singh Gill have been appointed as members.

Kuldip is a former Supreme Court judge, while Dheera previously served as the additional chief secretary (ACS) for the environment department in Haryana.

The reconstitution, implemented under Section 54 of the Punjab Police Act, 2007, as extended to Chandigarh, aligns with the directives issued by the ministry of home affairs in various letters dated March 23, 2010, October 22, 2019, and February 21, 2023.

The PCA serves as an independent body to address the complaints and allegations of “serious misconduct” and abuse of power against police personnel . It is tasked with investigating allegations of police excesses, corruption, and failure to register cases, ensuring justice for aggrieved citizens.

It can act suo moto or on complaints received from the victims or any person on their behalf, the National or State Human Rights Commission, the police, or any other source.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On