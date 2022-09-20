Chandigarh administration tells establishments working round the clock to install GPS in cabs transporting women

The Chandigarh administration on Monday reiterated a slew of measures for women’s safety to be taken by call centres and other establishments which operate round the clock.

An order from the deputy commissioner’s office stated that all organisations should maintain a database of all employees, security personnel, cab drivers and contractual workers working with them which can be accessed by the police as and when required. The establishments should hire security personnel and other contractual personnel as far from licensed agencies only as possible and ensure verification of antecedents of all their employees, including contractual ones.

It should be ensured that women employees are not made to travel alone with the cab driver and a duly verified security guard or a male colleague is deployed in each cab ferrying women staff at night, especially between 8 pm and 7 am. The order also said that it should be ensured that during night hours, the cabs involved in transportation of women employees pick-up and drop them right at their house.

The order also asks GPS should be installed in the cabs used in transportation of employees, especially women.

The official order said it has been issued as it has come to notice that certain criminal and anti-social elements look for soft targets, particularly during odd hours. “The women employees who travel during late night hours are vulnerable to crime and criminal acts by such elements,” the official said.

