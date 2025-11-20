Chandigarh administration urges residents to install rooftop solar plants

Amid a lukewarm public response to the rooftop solar initiative, the UT administration has appealed the residents to participate in the “PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana” — an initiative of the government of India aimed at promoting rooftop solar installations in every household across the country. So far, only 928 out of 43,000 residential houses in the city have installed solar power plants. (HT Photo for representation)

Under this scheme, a subsidy of up to ₹78,000 is being provided for the installation of a 3kW residential rooftop solar plant, which costs around ₹1.56 lakh. With the proposed additional subsidy from the UT administration, the total cost for residents would drop to approximately ₹48,000, making solar adoption more affordable and financially attractive.

This initiative empowers households to generate their own electricity, reduce monthly power bills, and contribute to a cleaner environment. So far, only 928 out of 43,000 residential houses in the city have installed solar power plants.

Shift in nodal agency for the implementation

The responsibility for implementing the rooftop solar initiative has recently shifted from the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) to the newly formed Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), which is now the nodal agency for installation and monitoring of solar systems.

Officials said the proposal for an additional subsidy aligns with the practice followed by several states across the country that already offer ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 extra financial assistance over and above the central government’s subsidy. Since Chandigarh is a Union Territory, it had not extended such an incentive earlier. Once approved, the scheme is expected to significantly accelerate rooftop solar installations across the city.

Key benefits

1. Free electricity up to 300 units per month

2. Central Financial Assistance (CFA) up to ₹78,000

3. Payback period: 4–5 years

4. Free power generation for more than 20 years

5. Reduction in carbon footprint and contribution towards India’s clean energy goals

How to apply

1. Visit https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in

2. Register using your electricity connection number

3. Select your preferred vendor from the list of empanelled vendors

4. Install the system and claim the subsidy directly in your bank account.