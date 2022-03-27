Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh administrator inaugurates Hunar Haat in Sector 17

More than 720 artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and UTs are participating in the 10-day Hunar Haat fair that will continue in Chandigarh till April 3
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (right) and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (centre) interacting with an artisan at Hunar Haat at Parade Ground, Sector 17, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday inaugurated the 39th Hunar Haat at Parade Ground in Sector 17.

More than 720 artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and UTs are participating in the 10-day fair that will continue till April 3. Entry is free.

In his address, Purohit said Mahatma Gandhi had advocated promotion of village and small-scale industries of the country. “There is no dearth of skilled artisans and craftsmen in our country, and Hunar Haat will provide ample economic opportunities to them,” he said.

He said the event was also providing a huge platform for India’s traditional and ancestral art and crafts, which were on the verge of extinction. On the occasion, Purohit visited different stalls and encouraged the artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, who have come here from across the country.

