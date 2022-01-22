Chandigarh admissions: Four convents hold draw of lots for entry-level classes

A total of four convent schools in the city held draw of lots for admissions to their entry-level classes on Friday.

The UT education department has directed private Schools to display the list of selected candidates for the 2022-23 admission session by February 1, while the last date to deposit the fee is February 11.

Amid the rise in Covid cases in the city, all four schools held virtual draw of lots for LKG class. A limited number of parents were called to the schools to observe the process and ensure transparency.

Out of the four schools, St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, had received the highest number of applications, with 1,662 children applying for 200 seats.

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, had received 1,052 applications for 160 seats.

At St John’s High School, Sector 26, 659 children applied for 133 seats, while 908 students were hoping to secure one of the 120 seats at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9.

Gurukul Global School, Sector 13 (Manimajra), also held the draw of lots for nursery class, which has 54 seats. As many as 124 applications were received.

Other private schools will also hold their draw of lots in the coming days.