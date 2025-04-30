Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
Chandigarh admn auctions 7 liquor vends in second round, 21 still unsold

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 30, 2025 09:12 AM IST

From the latest auction, the Chandigarh excise and taxation department earned nearly ₹60.98 crore against the reserve price of ₹41.08 crore

The UT excise and taxation department’s attempt to auction 28 unsold liquor vends ended on a disappointing note with only seven vends finding buyers.

Officials said the remaining liquor vends will be put up for auction again soon. (HT)


In March, the department had managed to auction 96 of the total 97 liquor vends for 2025–26, fetching 606 crore in revenue — 36% above the 439 crore reserve price.

But a fresh auction was necessitated after the department cancelled the licences of 48 liquor vends in April over non-submission of mandatory bank guarantees worth 40 crore.

While 20 of these vends were sold in the first auction on April 21, 28 went unsold.

Now, even after the second round of auction, the department has been left with 21 vends, a sizeable chunk of the total vends in the city.



From the latest auction, the department earned nearly 60.98 crore against the reserve price of 41.08 crore. The department fetched the highest bid of 15 crore against the reserve price of 9.23 crore for a liquor vend located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Metal Works Market. The second highest bid of 14.97 crore came for a liquor vend located on Himalayan Marg in Sector 22 against the reserve price of 4.61 crore.

The third highest bid of 9.55 crore was for a vend located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, near Centra Mall, against the reserve price of 8.07 crore.

