Chandigarh admn cancels Sunday lockdown

Sukhna Lake to remain closed, except in the morning and evening for walkers; night curfew to continue from 10.30pm to 5am
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:52 AM IST
People showing scant regard for face masks at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The UT administration has ended the Sunday lockdown in the wake of consistent decline in Covid-19 cases in the city.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday decided to lift the lockdown restrictions on Sunday. However, daily night curfew will remain in force from 10.30pm to 5am.

Sukhna Lake will also remain off bounds for public on Sunday, except from 5am to 9am and 6pm to 8pm for morning and evening walkers.

Rock Garden, cinema halls, theatres and swimming pools will continue to remain closed. Up to 30 people can attend marriages and cremations, and religious, political and social gatherings.

The administration had first imposed a seven-day lockdown on May 4, ordering non-essential shops to stay closed and enforcing complete weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday.

The curbs on non-essential shops continued till May 25 when traders were allowed to resume business with restricted timings of 9am to 3pm.

On May 31, salons and barber shops were allowed to open.

Major relaxations came on June 8, five weeks after the lockdown was first enforced, when restaurants and bars were allowed to offer dine-in services at 50% capacity from 10am to 9pm. Previously, these were allowed to only deliver food. All shops were allowed to open from 10am to 6pm.

Shopping malls, gyms, clubs and spas were also permitted to resume operations, and museums and libraries were thrown open to public.

Further on June 16, all shops were allowed to remain open from 10am to 7pm and restaurants’ timings were extended till 10pm.

Steep decline in cases

At the peak of the second wave in May, the city was registering more than 800 new cases per day, hitting the all-time high of 895 on May 9. After five weeks of curbs, the cases fell below the 100 mark on June 4 and are now down to less than 50 for the past four days.

The business community, which had been demanding Sunday relaxations, welcomed the administration’s decision.

Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “Lifting of lockdown on Sundays is a step in the right direction. CBM is now hopeful of regular shopping hours in the coming week.”

