Chandigarh admn chalks out dress code for govt school teachers

After summer vacations, government school teachers in Chandigarh will be sporting more than just books and chalk— they will be donning uniforms too. The dress code — saree or salwar kameez for female teachers and formal shirt and trousers for male teachers — was officially unveiled at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 14, Dhanas, Chandigarh, in the presence of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (centre). (HT Photo)

In possibly the first-of-its-kind move in the country, the UT administration, on the advice of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, has made it mandatory for teachers to follow a dress code across all 111 government schools.

On Saturday, the dress code was officially unveiled at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 14, Dhanas, in the presence of the administrator.

“The uniform specifications of the dress outline that female employees will don sarees or salwar kameez, while male employees will wear formal shirts and trousers,” the education department said in an official release issued on Saturday.

The department will ensure the implementation of this initiative in all government schools from this session after summer vacations.

The timeline allows ample time for smooth transition to the compulsory dress code, ensuring that all teachers are equipped with their uniforms. The switch is aimed at unifying the appearance of educators, fostering a sense of professionalism and creating an environment conducive to learning.

By standardising attire, the department is expecting a more professional image for teachers, thereby setting a positive example for students.

Kataria expressed his appreciation for the initiative, highlighting the importance of maintaining a dignified and cohesive appearance among teaching staff.

He stated, “A unified dress code not only promotes equality among staff, but also instills a sense of pride and professionalism.”

UT director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said the uniform will bring about identity and integrity among teachers. “The colour code of uniform has been specified to the teachers and they have been given adequate time before summer vacations to get their dresses ready,” he added.

The administrator had first proposed he uniforms in January this year during an event organised by the education department to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited nursery teachers. These would symbolise their unity, discipline and role in shaping society, he had said.

