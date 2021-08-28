Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn, IAF ink pact for Air Force Heritage Centre
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn, IAF ink pact for Air Force Heritage Centre

IAF will showcase its vintage aircraft, armaments and memorabilia at the heritage centre to come up at government press building in Sector 18, Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore and Air Marshal VR Chaudhari after signing the in-principle agreement on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

For setting up the country’s first Air Force Heritage Centre, the Chandigarh administration and Indian Air Force signed an in-principle agreement on Friday. The centre will come up at the Government Press Building, Sector 18.

The agreement was signed in the presence of outgoing UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Badnore said the centre will bring awareness in the region, particularly among the students, about the role and contribution of the Indian Air Force in national security and defence, which would inspire the youth to join the forces.

The Air Marshal, while thanking the Chandigarh administration, expressed his gratitude for witnessing this historic event. He assured cooperation in setting up and operating the centre.

The Indian Air Force will showcase its vintage aircraft, armaments and memorabilia and other IAF artefacts, including audio-video displays. The IAF will design the museum, for which it will hire a consultant. Depending upon the space and design, the number and type of vintage aircraft will be selected.

RELATED STORIES

IAF officials are happy with the space available at the four-storeyed building with a glass facade, which is a heritage site, said a UT official. The administration had shut down the government printing press in 2019. It had then decided to house a vintage car museum and a heritage furniture museum in the building, but found no takers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab finance minister inaugurates 2 devp projects in Ludhiana’s Mullanpur Dakha

HC dismisses Badals’ plea to quash forgery complaint

TN governor Purohit gets addl charge of Punjab, Chandigarh

HP healthcare workers grapple with vax hesitancy in Malana village
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP