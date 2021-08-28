Chandigarh admn, IAF ink pact for Air Force Heritage Centre

For setting up the country’s first Air Force Heritage Centre, the Chandigarh administration and Indian Air Force signed an in-principle agreement on Friday. The centre will come up at the Government Press Building, Sector 18.

The agreement was signed in the presence of outgoing UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Badnore said the centre will bring awareness in the region, particularly among the students, about the role and contribution of the Indian Air Force in national security and defence, which would inspire the youth to join the forces.

The Air Marshal, while thanking the Chandigarh administration, expressed his gratitude for witnessing this historic event. He assured cooperation in setting up and operating the centre.

The Indian Air Force will showcase its vintage aircraft, armaments and memorabilia and other IAF artefacts, including audio-video displays. The IAF will design the museum, for which it will hire a consultant. Depending upon the space and design, the number and type of vintage aircraft will be selected.

IAF officials are happy with the space available at the four-storeyed building with a glass facade, which is a heritage site, said a UT official. The administration had shut down the government printing press in 2019. It had then decided to house a vintage car museum and a heritage furniture museum in the building, but found no takers.