Chandigarh admn issues SOPs for marriages at religious institutes

The Chandigarh administration on Monday directed all religious institutes to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for solemnising marriages.

“Before getting the marriage solemnised by the religious institute, it should be ensured that both the boy and the girl have attained the age of marriage as per the law and the marriage should be solemnised as per the personal laws of the boy/girl,” stated a UT spokesman.

The SOPs also stipulates that religious institutes shall not harass or exploit the couples, force to take consent of their parents or charge hefty amount for solemnising the marriage.

“In case of violation of the SOP/instructions by any religious institute, appropriate action will be taken by the competent authorities,” the spokesman said.

According to the SOP, at least two witnesses, aged 18 or above, known to the couple are required to attend the marriage, and the religious institutes should obtain detailed information of the couple and witnesses before solemnising the marriage.

“The religious institute should obtain the date of birth proof (age proof) and residence proof of the couple, and residence proof and identity proof of the witnesses and maintain proper records of the information and documents so obtained,” stated the official spokesman.

A duly stamped and signed certificate by the priest who solemnised the marriage will have to be issued with complete details of the couple, such as name, father’s name, date of birth, residential address, nationality, religion, marital status (unmarried/ married/divorced/widow/widower), names of witnesses, signatures of the couple and witnesses, and photograph of the couple.

“The record maintained by the religious institute should be available with the authorities to be produced as and when required by any court of law/administrative authorities or police department for verification,” said the spokesman.