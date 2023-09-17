Chandigarh admn marks World Ozone Day with inter-school poster-making contest

NGO Yuvsatta, Chandigarh administration’s department of environment and eco club of Dev Samaj College of Education organised an inter-school poster making contest for schoolchildren to mark World Ozone Day.

A student participating in the poster-making competition in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The contest, having the theme “Montreal Protocol: Fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change”, was held at Dev Samaj College of Education. It witnessed the participation of 200 students from over 20 schools of the city.

Top five entries in the junior category (Classes 6 to 8) were of Anysha Thakur of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Khudda Ali Sher; Mehr from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School; Jiya from the Institute for the Blind, Veda Mahajan from Mount Carmel School; and Sanchita Sharma from St Xavier High School.

Entries by Harman Deep Kaur and Reena of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 20B; Alisha of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19C; Aradhana of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18C; and Karanveer Singh of Institute for the Blind were the top five in seniors category (Classes 9 to 12).

UT environment director TC Nautiyal shared that World Ozone Day highlighted the fact that we all have to join hands to conserve the ozone layer. The participating students were advised to use environment-friendly cleaning products, and only buy air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment that do not use Hydrochlorofluorocarbons. They were also encouraged to motivate their parents not to use private vehicles unnecessarily, and go for more eco-friendly public transport, electric vehicles, carpool or usage of bicycles.

Dr Agnese Dhillon, secretary, Dev Samaj, Dr Richa Sharma, principal, senior artists Romesh Malhotra and Sandeep Joshi and, Yuvsatta coordinator Pramod Sharma were present.

The programme ended with prizes and merit certificates for all participating students.