Chandigarh admn mulling single-window system for approvals under EV Policy

The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy’s implementation, which is likely to take another month.

UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday.

“Some of the stakeholders, including EV manufacturers and charging station installers, have requested the single-window system under the policy for speedy processing of different approvals and better access to information. Formulating it, along with the guidelines, will take at least a month or so,” said a senior UT official.

Under the draft EV policy, which was notified on February 10, public charging infrastructure will be set up in every sector. The aim is to install 100 charging stations in Chandigarh within the first two years. To set up public charging stations, ₹5 lakh, 100% GST exemption and 100% electricity duty exemption have been proposed, while ₹6,000 will be given for private charging stations.

Also, within six months of the policy’s implementation, it will be mandatory for all petrol pumps to set up EV charging infrastructure. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.

Apart from exempting them from road tax, the policy incentivises adoption of all types of EVs. In addition to this, a special early bird incentive will also be given to vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period.