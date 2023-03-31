Chandigarh admn notifies implementation of central service rules for its employees

A year after adopting central service rules for its employees from April 1, 2022, replacing the Punjab service rules, the UT administration on Thursday issued the notification for the rules’ implementation in Chandigarh.

In Chandigarh, while most unions of employees, particularly teachers and nurses, had welcomed the move, some unions had argued that it would lower the pay scales. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The notification, issued by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, will benefit over 20,000 UT employees, including those with the municipal corporation (MC), who were previously governed by the Punjab service rules.

The notification specifies the freshly formulated pay scales for different grades in line with central government rules. As the Union ministry of home affairs had notified the Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, on March 29 last year, the employees will receive the pending arrears.

According to the notification, “The service conditions of persons appointed to posts in Groups A, B and C under the administrative control of the UT administrator shall, subject to any other provision made by the President in this behalf, be the same as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to corresponding services and posts in central civil services of the Government of India and shall be governed by the same rules and orders as are applicable to the latter category of persons.”

“In Group D, under the administrative control of the administrator, the conditions of the service will be the same as of the persons appointed to the corresponding Group C posts in central civil services of the Government of India and shall be governed by the same rules and orders as are applicable to the latter category of persons,” it stated.

Who is not covered

These rules shall not apply to members of all-India services serving in connection with the affairs of Chandigarh, employees of Punjab and Haryana high court, persons not in whole time employment of UT administration, persons paid out of contingencies and employees of electricity wing of engineering department whose scales of pay presently are being governed by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Regulations 2021.

The rules will also not be applicable to people on deputation to UT administration, those re-employed in government service after retirement and people employed on contract.

The notification with respect to the electricity wing of the UT engineering department will be issued separately.

During his visit to Chandigarh on March 27, 2022, home minister Amit Shah had announced that central service rules will be implemented in Chandigarh.

The announcement had elicited strong criticism from political parties in Punjab. In Chandigarh, while most unions of employees, particularly teachers and nurses, had welcomed the move, some unions had argued that it would lower the pay scales.