Chandigarh admn planning tailor-made tourist packages for visitors

With the aim to make Chandigarh a tourist hub, the UT administration will start offering tailor-made packages to visitors.

Chairing a meeting of the Society for Tourism & Entertainment Promotions in Chandigarh (STEPS), UT adviser Dharam Pal directed officials of the tourism department to prepare special packages for Chandigarh-bound tourists and those using the city as a transit for destinations in neighbouring states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pal said, “I have directed the tourism department to work with CITCO and other stakeholders to prepare these packages. The city has great potential, not only as a tourist destination, but also as a centre for tourism in the region. We want to tap this potential.”

For tourists coming to the city, the tourism department is planning to offer three types of packages. “There will be “nature trail”, “heritage trail” and a general package for tourists planning to visit the city. Under nature trail, wildlife reserves, lake reserves etc will be included. Tourists availing heritage trail will be given a tour of city’s history, heritage and architectural legacy,” said a senior tourism department official.

The department is planning to officer packages for destinations like Vaishno Devi temple, Harmandir Sahib, Pinjore and Kasauli. The packages will include boarding, dining and site seeing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are finalising plans involving different departments and even experts from Panjab University. Though there is no timeline, but we are trying to start offering the packages soon,” said the official.