chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn’s Iconic Week: Tapestry conservation workshop, guided forest tours mark Day 2

On the second day of the Chandigarh administration’s celebrations of iconic week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Chandigarh College of Architecture organised a tapestry conservation workshop which was conducted by Konserve Bhavv Forum at Le-Corbusier Centre, Sector 19, Chandigarh
An artist during an art workshop organised as part of the Iconic Week at the pedestrian underpass connecting Rose Garden in Sector 16 to Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 03:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The forest department conducted special guided forest tours to City Bird Wildlife Sanctuary, Peacock Park, Botanical Garden, Nature Interpretation Centre and Butterfly Park for the public where the officials spoke about the flora and fauna of the city and their role in maintaining the ecological balance.

A week-long art workshop organised by the department of cultural affairs and Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi in the pedestrian underpass connecting Rose Garden in Sector 16 to Sector 17 was also inaugurated and a light and sound show was organised at New Lake in Sector 42. Renowned poets recited their poetry and couplets at Tagore Theatre.

MC launches cleanliness drive

The municipal corporation has launched a seven-day special cleanliness drive. Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Monday kicked off the drive with a plogging (a combination of jogging with picking up litter) activity organised at N-choe from Rose Garden..

During this campaign, area councillors along with local residents, Residents’ and Market Welfare Associations will be involved to carry out plogging activities at N-choe, from Sector 36 to 54 (March 8) and Chandigarh’s big gardens, including Bougainvillea Garden (March 9), Leisure Valley (March 10), Japanese Garden (March 11), Shivalik Garden (March 12) and Annual Garden (March 13).

Mitra requested residents to ensure that the programme is effective and not just ‘symbolic.

