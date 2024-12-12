Chandigarh admn’s sub-panel recommends 81 dog bite cases for compensation

The sub-committee, formed by the UT administration for finalising compensation in case of accidents caused by stray cattle, animals or dog bites, has recommended compensation in 81 out of a total of 116 cases. All 81 approved cases pertain to dog bite victims. At least 81 cases were recommended for compensation, as per the notification issued on July 2, 2024. The remaining cases are currently under verification and will be presented to the sub-committee after the process is completed. (Getty image)

The sub-committee operates under a larger committee notified by the UT department of local government, as per the notification dated July 2, 2024, issued in compliance with directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

So far, the committee has received around 220 cases involving stray animal victims, of which about 200 pertain to dog bites and 20 are related to stray cattle incidents.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner of Chandigarh and chairman of the committee, 116 of these cases were reviewed.

Yadav directed all committee members to ensure that any new compensation cases received in their offices are forwarded to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner or the municipal corporation. This will allow such cases to be included in the list and placed before the committee for a decision.

Applications accepted at MC office

To simplify the application process, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been tasked with developing an online portal for receiving applications and processing compensation. Until the portal becomes operational, manual applications will continue to be accepted at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17.

The compensation to be awarded by the committee follows the policy set by the state of Punjab.

According to the high court order, in case of death, the legal heirs of the deceased are entitled to compensation of ₹5 lakh. For permanent incapacitation, as certified by a competent medical authority, the compensation amount is ₹2. In cases of injury, the compensation amount will be assessed by the committee, up to a maximum of ₹2 lakh.

For dog bite cases, the committee considers specific criteria, including a minimum compensation of ₹10,000 per teeth mark.Where flesh has been pulled off the skin, a minimum of ₹20,000 per 10.2 square cm of the wound is to be paid, subject to a maximum limit of ₹2 lakh.

For cases involving death due to stray animal accidents, a copy of the death certificate and an FIR or DDR indicating the cause of death is required. In cases of permanent disability, documents such as the DDR, medical certificate, and hospital discharge summary must be provided.