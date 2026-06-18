Chandigarh admn suspends Ola’s licence for 6 months over regulatory norms’ violation

The Chandigarh administration has suspended the aggregator licence of ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates the Ola platform, for six months with immediate effect, citing repeated violations of regulatory norms and failure to comply with directions. A show-cause notice was subsequently issued under Rule 17 of the Aggregator Rules, asking why the licence should not be suspended. Despite seeking time in November 2025, the company did not submit a reply. (HT File)

The licence, originally granted in January 2024 under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, was deemed to fall under the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025. However, officials said the company failed to adhere to key provisions of these rules despite multiple notices.

According to the order issued by the State Transport Authority, several complaints were received from drivers alleging that the company was not complying with mandatory requirements such as provision of health insurance, term insurance and driver training. Concerns were also raised over fare structures and operational practices.

Authorities said the company was repeatedly asked to submit compliance reports and respond to notices issued since July 2025. A meeting chaired by transport secretary Nish Singla in September 2025 also directed the company to ensure adherence to the rules. However, the company failed to furnish the required responses within stipulated timelines.

A show-cause notice was subsequently issued under Rule 17 of the Aggregator Rules, asking why the licence should not be suspended. Despite seeking time in November 2025, the company did not submit a reply. Officials said that the company also failed to attend a crucial review meeting held on May 7, 2026.

Further, a committee constituted to verify compliance found that the company had shifted its Chandigarh office nearly a year ago without informing authorities. Inspections carried out in May 2026 confirmed that the local office was non-functional.

The administration also flagged violations related to fare mechanisms and a subscription-based model, wherein drivers were allegedly required to recharge prepaid amounts to attach vehicles to the platform, which was found to be in contravention of the rules.

Based on these findings, the Licensing Authority, headed by state transport secretary, ordered suspension of the licence for six months, stating that the company had “wilfully failed” to comply with the provisions of the Aggregator Rules despite repeated opportunities.

The order effectively bars Ola from operating cab and bike taxi services in Chandigarh during the suspension period. Drivers have been specifically instructed not to accept ride bookings through the Ola application, failing which strict legal action will be taken.

The administration has also advised the general public not to book rides through the Ola app during the suspension period to avoid inconvenience.