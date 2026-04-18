Chandigarh admn to NGT: Aiming twofold utilisation of treated water by June

The UT administration has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that all sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city have been upgraded to meet the latest environmental norms, with a push underway to scale up the reuse of treated wastewater across public and institutional spaces. The target is to nearly double the utilisation of treated wastewater by June 30, it stated. The tertiary-treated water network will cater to parks, gardens, green belts, government offices, community centres, roundabouts, road berms and large residential properties measuring one kanal or more.

In its latest compliance report filed before the tribunal, the administration mentioned that the upgrades have been carried out in line with NGT directions issued on April 30, 2019. According to the report, all STPs are now producing tertiary-treated water, with disinfection carried out through gas chlorination for non-potable reuse.

The administration is laying a 165-km distribution network to supply tertiary-treated (TT) water across the city to reduce dependence on freshwater. The network will cater to parks, gardens, green belts, government offices, community centres, roundabouts, road berms and large residential properties measuring one kanal or more. At present, around 45 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water is being utilised for gardening and allied purposes. The project is targeted for completion by June 30, following which the utilisation of treated wastewater is expected to nearly double to 90 MLD, the report added.

The detailed compliance report, submitted by UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad in the matter of implementation of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules and other environmental issues, outlines both infrastructure upgrades and enforcement measures across the city.

The administration stated that almost all wastewater generated in the city is being treated through STPs, barring 1-2 MLD of wastewater from Faidan village, located on the Chandigarh–Punjab boundary. To address this gap, a modular STP of 750 KLD capacity has been made operational while another of same capacity is expected to be commissioned by May 30, the report said.

In addition, the UT claimed that all wastewater discharge points into seasonal choes have been intercepted. A total of 17 discharge points in Sukhna Choe, 19 in N-Choe and six in Patiala Ki Rao have been identified and tapped, it mentioned.

On solid waste management, the report stated that the Municipal Corporation intensified four-stream waste segregation at source through awareness drives and enforcement. As a result, the quantum of mixed waste has reduced from 75 to 70 tonnes per day.

On legacy waste, it said that of the 55,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste that accumulated due to earlier processing challenges, 48,900 MT has already been processed and remaining 6,100 MT is expected to be cleared this month.