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Chandigarh admn to turn land reclaimed from Colony 4 into urban forest

The move comes four years after the Chandigarh administration razed the colony and reclaimed nearly 65 acres of prime land, much of which originally belonged to the forest department.

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:18 am IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
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The city is set to witness a major ecological transformation as the site of the erstwhile Colony No. 4, once the city’s largest slum cluster located near Industrial Area Phase 1, has been earmarked for the development of a forest.

Plans accessed by HT suggest that the site will have walking trails, cycle tracks, elevated pathways, and dedicated bird habitats, making it a multifunctional green space. (HT Photo)

The move comes four years after the UT administration razed the colony and reclaimed nearly 65 acres of prime land, much of which originally belonged to the forest department.

The forest will come up on 34.6 acres of the land.

From slum to ecological asset

Officials said the reclaimed land is now being reimagined as an urban forest under the broader concept of “city forests,” which are designed to serve both ecological and public utility purposes. The initiative is in line with the Centre’s Nagar Van (urban forest) scheme, which aims to create green lungs within cities while preserving biodiversity.

The proposed forest at the site is expected to go beyond mere plantation, incorporating elements of biodiversity conservation, environmental education, and eco-tourism. Plans accessed by HT suggest that the site will have walking trails, cycle tracks, elevated pathways, and dedicated bird habitats, making it a multifunctional green space.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn to turn land reclaimed from Colony 4 into urban forest
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn to turn land reclaimed from Colony 4 into urban forest
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