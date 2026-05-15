Chandigarh admn to turn land reclaimed from Colony 4 into urban forest

The city is set to witness a major ecological transformation as the site of the erstwhile Colony No. 4, once the city’s largest slum cluster located near Industrial Area Phase 1, has been earmarked for the development of a forest.

Plans accessed by HT suggest that the site will have walking trails, cycle tracks, elevated pathways, and dedicated bird habitats, making it a multifunctional green space. (HT Photo)

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The move comes four years after the UT administration razed the colony and reclaimed nearly 65 acres of prime land, much of which originally belonged to the forest department.

The forest will come up on 34.6 acres of the land.

From slum to ecological asset

Officials said the reclaimed land is now being reimagined as an urban forest under the broader concept of “city forests,” which are designed to serve both ecological and public utility purposes. The initiative is in line with the Centre’s Nagar Van (urban forest) scheme, which aims to create green lungs within cities while preserving biodiversity.

The proposed forest at the site is expected to go beyond mere plantation, incorporating elements of biodiversity conservation, environmental education, and eco-tourism. Plans accessed by HT suggest that the site will have walking trails, cycle tracks, elevated pathways, and dedicated bird habitats, making it a multifunctional green space.

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{{^usCountry}} Walkways, maze garden, bird watching areas & much more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Walkways, maze garden, bird watching areas & much more {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the heart of the design is an interconnected network of circular green zones linked through winding pathways that will function as walkways and cycle tracks. The plan shows the development of multiple water bodies, including two large ponds. A key highlight is the maze garden, designed as an interactive attraction for visitors, alongside designated bird-watching areas, a bird water zone, and a bird-watching tower, underlining the project’s emphasis on avian conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the heart of the design is an interconnected network of circular green zones linked through winding pathways that will function as walkways and cycle tracks. The plan shows the development of multiple water bodies, including two large ponds. A key highlight is the maze garden, designed as an interactive attraction for visitors, alongside designated bird-watching areas, a bird water zone, and a bird-watching tower, underlining the project’s emphasis on avian conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The layout also includes an open-air theatre for public events and community engagement activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The layout also includes an open-air theatre for public events and community engagement activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The periphery of the forest is to be lined with dense tree plantations, creating a green buffer and reinforcing its role as an urban lung. The project is at the drawing stage and the cost estimates are yet to be finalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The periphery of the forest is to be lined with dense tree plantations, creating a green buffer and reinforcing its role as an urban lung. The project is at the drawing stage and the cost estimates are yet to be finalised. {{/usCountry}}

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