...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh adopts new tenancy law to iron out disputes

The notification, issued under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, replaces the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949, a law crafted in an era of acute housing shortage

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:14 am IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The Centre has extended the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021, to Chandigarh in a move aimed at regulating the rental housing sector in the city and fostering a market-driven system, determined by a mutual agreement between tenants and landlords, and ensuring timely dispute resolution.

Cases will move out of conventional civil courts into a three-tier mechanism comprising a rent authority, rent court and rent tribunal. (HT File)

The notification, issued under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, replaces the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949, a law crafted in an era of acute housing shortage. While it once offered strong protections to tenants, officials say it produced a system marked by prolonged litigation, informal tenancies and reluctance among landlords to rent out property.

‘Much-needed to regulate system’

At the core of the new law is a requirement that all tenancies be formalised through written agreements and registered with a designated rent authority, creating a verifiable record of rent, duration and terms. These agreements will form the basis for dispute resolution, a shift from the informal arrangements that have often led to ambiguity over rent, deposits and maintenance responsibilities.

The city has, in the past, seen several rent disputes which have continued for decades. In one such case, a tenant occupying a commercial property since the 1970s, was evicted in 2025, after a Punjab and Haryana high court ruling.

Penalty for overstay

For landlords, some of the most consequential changes lie in enforcement. Tenants who fail to vacate after the end of a tenancy can be charged penal rent — typically double the monthly rent initially, rising to four times for continued occupation — a provision intended to deter prolonged overstays that have historically been difficult to resolve. Eviction itself remains regulated but is more clearly defined, permitted on specific grounds such as non-payment of rent, misuse of property, expiry of tenancy or the need for repairs or reconstruction.

Safeguards for tenants

At the same time, the Act builds safeguards for tenants. Security deposits are capped — generally at two months’ rent for residential properties and must be refunded after possession is returned, with interest payable in case of delay. Landlords are barred from withholding essential services such as water and electricity, and tenants retain the right to contest eviction while continuing to pay rent during proceedings as directed by the Rent Court.

Everyday interactions between landlords and tenants are also more tightly defined. Entry into a rented home requires prior notice, typically at least 24 hours, except in emergencies. Subletting is restricted without consent and formal intimation, and tenants are prohibited from making structural changes without approval. At the same time, landlords may approach the Rent Court to undertake repairs or improvements if access is denied.

The law goes further in attempting to formalise the rental ecosystem. It envisages a digital system for recording tenancy agreements, assigning unique identification numbers and maintaining accessible records, measures officials say could reduce reliance on undocumented arrangements. It also clearly divides maintenance responsibilities, placing structural repairs on landlords while assigning routine upkeep to tenants.

 
dispute resolution chandigarh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh adopts new tenancy law to iron out disputes
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh adopts new tenancy law to iron out disputes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.