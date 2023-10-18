Chandigarh advertises 98 Posts of PGT teachers

The UT education department has issued a recruitment notice for the post of lecturer, after the Union ministry of education’s nod to the UT education department to revive 500 teaching posts in the city’s government schools. There are a total of 98 vacancies. The forms will be available from October 25,11.00 am till November 16, 5.00 pm. The last date to deposit the fees is November 20 till 2.00 pm. Only online applications will be accepted on the website https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/.

There are 23 vacancies in English, followed by 10 vacancies for Hindi and 9 vacancies for political science.

