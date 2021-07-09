Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh adviser demands roadmap to wrap up projects swiftly
chandigarh news

Chandigarh adviser demands roadmap to wrap up projects swiftly

UT adviser takes note of development projects moving at a snail’s pace, directs depts to prepare a list of works that can be completed in 100 days
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:42 AM IST
As part of Sector 17’s makeover, a 30x30 metre map of Chandigarh was planned to be engraved in front of Neelam Theatre by August 15, 2020. But it’s still hanging fire. (HT File)

Taking note of the slow pace of development works, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal on Thursday directed various departments of the administration to prepare a list of projects which can be completed within 100 days.

“At present, we need a time-bound programme for implementation of projects. I have given all departments till the end of this week to prepare a list all projects which can be completed within 100 days,” said Pal. The adviser has also directed them to prioritise their work and stick to deadlines.

After the list is compiled, he will monitor and examine their implementation and emphasis will be on sticking to deadlines. The accountability of the departments will be fixed in case they don’t stick to the schedule.

The adviser’s directions came after he reviewed the working of different UT departments and the municipal corporation. Over a week, the departments had made detailed presentations before him, detailing the status of ongoing and proposed projects.

Pal, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Services officer belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed UT adviser on June 21 and joined the administration on June 23.

In addition to Covid management with emphasis on vaccination, Pal had stressed on major improvements in the road network within the city. In directions issued to the MC and the UT engineering department, he had asked the work to be prioritised as soon as monsoon withdraws from the city.

Earlier, he had directed the departments to complete cleaning of road gullies and seasonal rivulets to avert flooding and waterlogging during monsoons.

Projects marred by delays

Over the last few years, the administration’s working has come under criticism for its poor track record of implementing projects within stipulated deadlines. Some of these are:

Health infrastructure: A sports injury centre, a new emergency-trauma centre and a mother-child care centre—all planned to come up at GMCH-32, have been marred with long delays. Even with funds allocated and plans in place, these projects are nowhere near completion

Sector-17 rejuvenation: Engraving of the city’s map at the Sector 17 plaza was to be completed within six months, with a deadline of August 15, 2020, but is yet to be done

Garbage legacy mining in Dadumajra: It was scheduled to be completed within 18 months, but has missed several revised deadlines

Implementation of policies: The administration has failed to formulate key policies like start-up policy, EV policy and policy for contractual employees. In cases where it is in place, like the parking policy, departments have failed to initiate the implementation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP